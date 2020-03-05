PRESS STATEMENT

5TH February 2020

LEADERS WHO DISRESPECT THEIR CONSTITUTIONS END UP AT THE ICC.

We all agree that a Constitution is and remains the supreme law of the land. Besides, they are some Constitutional office holders that take oath to protect the constitution. When one takes oath he/she is swearing before God that he/she will not do anything that will undermine the constitution and therefore that oath is a promise to the people as well as the Lord. Any promise to the Lord must be fully honored.

Now, you start wondering if people are really serious when taking oath or its one of those things we just do? One must not say things that he doesn’t believe in or else you end up being cursed by the same Lord you promised when taking oath. It’s a sin to mention the name of the Lord in vain.

So why should we have two versions on the issue of the third term? Clearly, there is a group of dishonest people on this issue. God usually expose and punish such people for others to see.

What happens is that, since that promise is made in the interest of God’s children. These children get agitated and vote otherwise. On the other hand people who are forcing their way illegally do not accept the will of people. From what has happened in other Counties where people have refused to step down peacefully they use maximum force on the ordinary citizenry, slaughtering them to remain in power. Meanwhile, the big brother is watching and documenting all the happenings, the end result is that the person at the helm of such killings is indicted by the same big brother called the ICC for crimes against humanity.

It’s at this point now that one individual is isolated and suffers consequences alone. Even those who were shouting the loudest disappear in thin air. So, the issue of the third term requires a very honest approach. Those who have mutilated their Country’s constitutions because of being power hungry are still languishing at The Hague. We have said before that people are fed up with PF and anyone forcing himself on people will spill blood in the end. Already your record Ba PF on human rights is extremely bad. TACHIBULA PALI NALIKWEBELE. Don’t say you were not told.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighte