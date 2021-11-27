LEADERSHIP CRISIS IN PF VISIBLY VISIBLE: PF MUST IMMEDIATELY REPLACE ECL TO SURVIVE POLITICALLY.

Unless PF makes a bold decision on its moribund leadership esp the presidency, its future is as bleak as that of the houses built in Forest 27.

As we speak, the PF has no substantive SG, national Chairperson, media director, elections chairperson among other key positions in the party to make it competively compete.

The former vice-president of the party and the republic, Bo Inonge Wina, the running mate, Prof Nkandu Luo among others have also been quiet as if they are not party of the former ruling party.

Currently, the PF president, who is also former republican president, EDGAR CHAGWA Lungu, has been conspicuous invisible to the public eye and to party political activities

However, he is only visible to MCCs as he is said to be presiding over the meetings of the central committee whenever they are convened and he is making apppoints.

With 8 PF seats nullified so far by the Courts, no word has come from the PF president, not even on arrests of his senior members.

A by-election is looming in Kabwata, the PF president is quiet and unable to provide direction and leadership to the party over this by-election.

This was the same posture he assumed during the recently held by-elections.

Yet, this is the same party president who chairs the central committee that decided to hold the national congress to replace him in June, 2022.

In this regard, PF is playing some dangerous and oblivion political games with President Lungu’s continued stay at the helm of the PF.

If not careful, PF will retire along side President Lungu’s pending retirement in June 2021, after the proposed party National Congress, for good.

Since president Lungu, the PF president, has assumed a quiet role in national and party politics, the best he can do is to resign on political and moral grounds or facilitate for a quick holding of the party congress by Dec 2021 to allow an independent rebranding, restructuring and rebuilding of the party.

Whatever makes the PF president to be quiet and immobile even when his successor has guaranteed citizens and political opponents the freedom of expression, association, assembly and movement, is a guess for the good guessors.

But most probably, it is selfishness as he does not want to lose his benefits as former president while still blocking others from taking over the party presidency from him.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi