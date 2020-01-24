……..

Seems like its now a battle of rich babes, no longer about Alice & Bianca. Portia has responded to the USA Lady threatening Alice.

Portia is a well known rich and successful young Zambian lady based in Australia. Known for her charity work, she has donated numerous health equipments to UTH and other local hospitals.

Portia wrote:

“I hate it when a woman bullies another, abena zambia Mwaba shani? Why wouldn’t you just be happy if one is doing well and learn from them huh? If Alice is doing well instead of going on social media and tarnishing each other’s names why wouldn’t you learn from people doing well? this goes to the young lady going all over social media claiming to be a big fish and threatening Alice.

The video I saw today was absolutely sickening. You call yourself a big fish, come fight with a big fish, i am ready for you babe. Don’t even dare threaten ALICE stay in your lane and stop talking rubbish.

Portia”