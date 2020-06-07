Prophet Seer 1 Writes:

THERE was a President in Africa, his name is Omar Bashir the former President of Sudan.

He was so powerful.

He brutally and wickedly ruled his country for 30 painful years.

He was wanted by ICC for crimes against humanity but he was so powerful and untouchable such that when he landed in South Africa, the whole of African Police Service failed to arrest him and hand him over to the ICC.

People of Sudan cried for complete 30 years but the President and his ministers closed their ears, hardened their hearts and believed that they were too powerful and untouchable to listen to the people.

It all started when they touched the youths, his dictatorship rules of 30 years ended with just 2 months of youth protest.

He’s now snoring behind the bars together with his once powerful boothlicker ministers and officials.

Hello.

Leave Chella and B-flo alone, your choir master can go ahead and apologize, these other two are speaking for the voiceless.

#Seer1