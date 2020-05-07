“LEAVE EVERYTHING IN GOD’S HANDS”- IAN MUTAMBO’S PARENTS

….as Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya delivers a message of condolences from President Edgar Lungu to the bereaved family

MPIKA DISTRICT- Wednesday May 6th, 2020

The family of late Ian Mutambo a Front line Health worker who died in a Power Tools road traffic accident has thanked President Edgar Lungu for the support his government has rendered to them from the time of their son’s death until his burial .

And speaking during the burial procession, Mutambo’s uncle has called on members of the public to depoliticize his death on grounds that no one rejoices when accidents happen.

He said it was therefore imprudent for people to start finger pointing , but leave everything in God’s hands .

Mutambo who was born in 1996 and employed by the Ministry of Health in 2016 was put to rest in Mpika today.

Meanwhile Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya who led other senior Government officials to the burial , delivered a message of Condolences from President Edgar Lungu to the Bereaved Family, describing the late Mutambo as a gallant soldier in Health sector .

He said the President was devastated by Mutambo’s demise .

He disclosed that Government was going to accord the bereaved family all the necessary support.

He described Ian as a hero who died a hero at the battle front of disease.