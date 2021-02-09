By Jonas Shakafuswa

Edith Nawakwi is within her rights to critic Hakainde Hichilema. It is amusing she is not talking about the Carlington Maize deal where she paid Mahtan Millions of Dollars for Maize which never came to the starving Zambians. Has the Government forgotten? Or as usual gotten a cut from her to look the other way? Hakainde has been hard working in his life time.

I remember I used to pick his Niece from Kalundu for my Cousin, where I would find Hakainde on a table reading all the time. If you look at his life, everyone should emulate him. From rugs to riches through hard work and saving. I personally don’t like the way he has led UPND, a Party which I helped found. But apart from that I can’t take away the achievements of this hard working person.

I remember Nawakwi coming to Kafue house, where I was working as an Auditor with Deloitte Haskins and Sell, in ‘tropicals’ to Curry Ltd, which housed MMD as a movement. Today she is rich of having served as a Minister. Hakainde is rich from saving and investment and a career of successful achievement at school and professional career. Making his money away from Government coffers where today Leader are busy stealing from.

Leaders and Party cadres have become stinking rich for a short time they have been in Government. Are they serving the people or lining their pockets? This is what we want to hear from President Nawakwi and her fellow presidents from the Northern and Eastern regions.

Let us give respect to hardworking people in our lives to give hope to our struggling people and especially young ones, that hard work pays. Today we are giving hope to thugs that thuggery pays when you bring your criminality from the street and fight and insult people. Let us lead this Country to civility and honor