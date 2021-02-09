By Jonas Shakafuswa
Edith Nawakwi is within her rights to critic Hakainde Hichilema. It is amusing she is not talking about the Carlington Maize deal where she paid Mahtan Millions of Dollars for Maize which never came to the starving Zambians. Has the Government forgotten? Or as usual gotten a cut from her to look the other way? Hakainde has been hard working in his life time.
I remember I used to pick his Niece from Kalundu for my Cousin, where I would find Hakainde on a table reading all the time. If you look at his life, everyone should emulate him. From rugs to riches through hard work and saving. I personally don’t like the way he has led UPND, a Party which I helped found. But apart from that I can’t take away the achievements of this hard working person.
I remember Nawakwi coming to Kafue house, where I was working as an Auditor with Deloitte Haskins and Sell, in ‘tropicals’ to Curry Ltd, which housed MMD as a movement. Today she is rich of having served as a Minister. Hakainde is rich from saving and investment and a career of successful achievement at school and professional career. Making his money away from Government coffers where today Leader are busy stealing from.
Leaders and Party cadres have become stinking rich for a short time they have been in Government. Are they serving the people or lining their pockets? This is what we want to hear from President Nawakwi and her fellow presidents from the Northern and Eastern regions.
Let us give respect to hardworking people in our lives to give hope to our struggling people and especially young ones, that hard work pays. Today we are giving hope to thugs that thuggery pays when you bring your criminality from the street and fight and insult people. Let us lead this Country to civility and honor
We saw how Ruphia Banda and his cabinet hired ill hearted and loose Canons and so forth to embark on the political projectory of character assassinations of the late Bashi Chilufya baSata, in print, TV, social media platforms and any pace that will offer an opportunities to insult, demean or paint baSata was not fit for office of the precendency. The infamous Chanda Chimba the Third, Chimumbwa, Edward Mumbi, Doris siliya, Lusambo and using the police or other government institutions to impede michael from any active political activities , fake charges of Landcruiser by Mr Sondashi as minister of works and supply, two vihecles Fat Albert known as GBM bought batata for political mobilisation , being gassed and so forth and on.
Edward Mumbi confronting baSata during election day on a polling station. Calling baSata mad man and you are not going to Win.
The people spoke with one voice we dont want MMD through a ballot.
For HH my advice is dont fear someone who does not kill your Godly gifted soul
Joseph was sold by his brothers, Jesus was sold by his disciple , Joseph was attempted by Faroah miss to sleep with him but when God is on your side as a shield ,no man can untie that shield. Nawawi is being used , she is like Fahraoh’ s miss trying destroy you but what she does not know God is on your side.
Just look at Father Lupupa, God is mercy and , The kingdom of God is not for those who use his name to shield their true evil colours that are imbeded in their hate for God’ creation.
God exposes evil people through his divine. Lupupa is a curse but as Christians our prayers are truly the source of comfort and solace. Through your prayers each morning, day and night as you go through the turbulence times of man made sufferings by PF and asking God to show you who are those people who can speak on your behalf the oppressed, the poor of the poorest, marginalised and persecuted ? You find the church as one place but God is pure and divine , he has exposed father Lupupa as hypocrite just as Jesus exposed the pharisees
In bemba we used to sing as alter boys ,alateonse uwita ishina lyandi eukafika kumulu. In English, its not everyone who calls my name will enter my Kingdom. Fr Lupupa we pray for you as God used you to send a message to warning you and those paid to inflict pain and shame on others. Hiding behind your call as priest is betrayal of orders of Melchizeck in priesthood. ( forever s priest for mankind) Go for retreat and speak to your God and ask for repentance. Reconcile with yourself and its where the healing process starts from. Speak those you have caused pain in an open and honest manner. If I Archbishop of Lusaka , i can send you to places that you you thought are less human and live side by side and learn thd beauty of Hod’ creation. There is light at the end of the tunnel