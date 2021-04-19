By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copper belt ~ Kalulushi

LEAVE HH ALONE ~ Banda Sakanya.

Plans to arrest HH will not in any way restore the already damaged economy. Arresting HH will simply divide the country more than what PF is hallucinating.

PF should not strike that mistake of arresting HH because Zambians are charged and the moment HH is arrested the whole country will be ungovernable.

Don’t waste your remaining days in office of governance pursuing HH with arrests, instead arrest the economy which has affected all Zambians.

When people are provoked to unjustifiable hunger, Don’t mislead yourselves that you will be able to contain them.

PF has created enemity with the Zambian people because of poor governance and therefore, PF stand no chance of winning this year’s elections and HH who is the only hope for Zambians has become a target .

Let PF not do a stupid thing by having HH arrested..