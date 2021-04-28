LEAVE HH ALONE, UPND YOUTHS URGE NAWAKWI*

Wednesday 28t April, 2021

LUSAKA – United Party for National Development (UPND) youths have urged embattled Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi to immediately abort her clandestine campaign against UPND president Hakainde Hichilema.

Addressing the Press this morning, a combined group of youths from the Lusaka Province and Lusaka District youth wings of the UPND stressed that the current crusade in which Ms Nawakwi has waged a relentless war against Mr Hichilema by linking him to the infamous so-called abduction of Pheluna and Milton Hatembo was unfair and unwarranted.

UPND provincial youth chairman Anderson Banda rubbished Ms Nawakwi’s claims that Mr Hichilema had bolted the country for fear of being arrested in relation to the alleged abduction of the Hatembos.

“HH is at home right now. He is very much available and he is not going to run anywhere. Not even your call-out will enable you to get at HH,” Mr Banda said.

He also expressed displeasure at the tendency of mudslinging Mr Hichilema every time Zambia prepared for general elections.

Mr Banda said it was baffling that Mrs Nawakwi, who underwent a three-hour police interrogation yesterday, had unlawfully taken custody of the Hatembo children.

“To the police, Nawakwi admitted herself yesterday that she is keeping the children to the Hatembos. The Police must move in to arrest her! Why should she take keen interest in the Hatembo family when there are a lot of children in Northmead (Lusaka) and elsewhere who need food?” he asked.

Mr Banda further urged the police to be professional as expected by the Zambian people and take interest in the Hatembo children Mrs Nawakwi was illegally keeping.

And Lusaka Province acting youth gender chairperson Magdalene Banda stated that it was shocking that Ms Nawakwi had opted to go ballistic on an innocent fellow opposition leader at a time the country was going through numerous economic, social and political challenges that needed her input.

“It is very sad that you [Ms Nawakwi] have chosen to do what you have done. You are not the kind of woman Zambia needs now. You are a disappointment. Instead of mudslinging our able leader, Hakainde Hichilema, you can do better,” she said.

Ms Banda also argued that Zambia had in the recent past witnessed a number of extrajudicial killings of innocent citizens by both PF cadres and Zambia Police, but that Ms Nawakwi had opted to remain tight-lipped over such transgressions.

“There are issues that are surrounding us such as the death of Mapenzi Chibulo. You needed to take interest in the children of Lawrence Banda. We are looking up to a woman whom we can look up to. Unfortunately, you are not that kind of woman,” Ms Banda said.

Speaking at the same function, Lusaka District youth gender chairperson Martha Sahamange stated that Ms Nawakwi’s behaviour fell short of inspiration to the welfare of the greater good of Zambian women who were looking up to her as a role model in politics.

“I want to urge Ms Nawakwi to respect us young women. If she expects respect from us young women, let her set an example and show exemplary behaviour befitting a leader.

“It is sad that instead of addressing the issues affecting the people of Zambia, she has taken the route of attacking Mr Hichilema. Mr Hichilema is the future of our children, the children who are coming behind us.

“Whether Nawakwi likes it or not, HH is going to State and we will not allow any one, not even Nawakwi, to touch HH. As youths of this country, we are not happy with Ms Nawakwi. If she wants, let her face us,” she said.

And Lusaka UPND Lusaka District deputy chief Anthony “Chopolani” Zimba stressed that despite Ms Nawakwi’s uncouth utterances against Mr Hichilema, she could not stop destiny if he was meant to be Zambian president

“No one can stop destiny. If one is destined for something, they’ll surely get it. HH is destined to be the President of this country and no one can stop him from being president,” Mr Zimba said.

Meanwhile, National Democratic Congress (NDC) media director Emmanuel Malite, who also attended the briefing, stated that the respect that the youths of the country had for women had been eroded by Ms Nawakwi’s behaviour.

He called upon the Non-governmental Organisations Coordinating Council (NGOCC) to counsel Ms Nawakwi on how to conduct herself.

“I’m appealing to NGOCC and other women’s organisations to Ms Edith Nawakwi down and School her on how to conduct herself as a woman. Her behaviour falls short of the required behaviour of people seeking to occupy public office,” Mr Malite said.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*



