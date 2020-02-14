_James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President_

The PF in their own lack of wisdom and absence of moral code are struggling 24/7 to maliciously link President HH and the UPND, to the escalating riots, harmful powders, harmful gasses and ritual killings.

They started by trying to use an international media called omni, to circulate falsehoods linking upnd to suspected ritual killings on the coppetbelt. They have failed to succeed with omni.

Reports are that malicious efforts with the use of fake news journalists and fake stage managed witnesses are underway in trying to underpin President HH, so as to establish excuses for excluding president HH from participating in the 2021 general elections.

These schemes are evil and very unfortunate.

We thus wish to advise all correct minded Zambians never to receive news of this rehearsed, planned and vindictive PF texture.

Its public knowledge that PF is one heartless and human-face-less regime that believes in punishing innocent citizens through tramped up accusations.

Any maneuvers to get close to President HH with lies, falsehoods, fabrications and orchestrated injustices will not be received with dialogues and round tables. There will be serious counter reactions.

The fact of PF being a finished and rejected party by people of sound minds is not a making of President HH.

The police on the other hand have no justification to withhold the identity of powders and gasses that thugs are using in attacking citizens. These powders have been made to harm us, as citizens. They are not gasses intended at harming the police. We thus have the right to know. Once we know the type of gas being used we can know the source and the manufacturer.

Torture is not human. But the police have always tortured suspects to extract information. Each moment I have been arrested I have found tortured suspects in police cells. But surprisingly, non of the ritual killing suspects have been tortured by police to try and get to the ringleaders kingpins in this current ritual confusion that is threatening the stability of our republic.

Its unfortunate that nurses and other health workers lives have been put in danger due to speculations that esthetic drugs used in human operations in hospitals are being smuggled out and sold to criminals.

We ask the police to do their job correctly and leave President HH alone.

James Kasanda Musendeka Lukuku, RPP President