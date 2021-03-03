LEAVE THE NDC WRANGLE TO ITS MEMBERS, THEY ARE CAPABLE OF RESOLVING THEIR DIFFERENCES – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema says he has avoided to comment on the National Democratic Congress wrangles because he believes it is an internal matter that the party should be able to resolve amongst themselves.

Commenting on the controversy that has engulfed the party for the first time, Mr Hichilema said the problem in the NDC is an internal matter that the party should be able resolve.

He,however, said the UPND is willing to work with all genuine opposition political parties that want to be on the side of the Zambians.

He has appealed to UPND members to leave the matter to NDC members.

*(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM*