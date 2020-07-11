Leave vegence to God, Lungu tells PF

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has told PF members not to revenge against those who booed him in Monze last weekend.

While flashing the UPND symbol, scores of Monze residents jeered President Lungu as he visited the district.

The ruling party members from the Copperbelt, Muchinga, Eastern Provinces vowed to curtail UPND political activities in response.

As UPND president Hakainde Hichilema featured on a radio station in Mufulira yesterday, PF cadres went to disrupt the program but were beaten by residents and UPND cadres.

Two PF cadres have since been hospitalised.

But Lungu has called for restraint among ruling party members according to report on ZNBC.

The national broadcastor reports that President Lungu has since called on the PF to leave vengeance to God.

He said those who wanted to revenge what happened in Monze are doing a disservice to the PF.

President Lungu also urged the youth and women in the ruling party to convince people why they should vote for the PF and not by fighting.

He sais people would not vote for the PF if it is seen as a violent party.

He insisted that he wanted more peaceful youths and women to go in Parliament in 2021.

ZNBC further quoted President saying he was fully aware that Zambians loved peace and could not support political parties which promoted violence.

President Lungu said this when he addressed people who welcomed him at Mongu Airport this morning.

President Lungu is in Western Province for a three-day working visit.

