LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes in the world, and when it comes to using his platform, James always makes sure to use it for good. As a direct result of this, however, the Los Angeles Lakers star has his fair share of detractors. Many politicians have spoken out against James in the past, but now, he is getting some of the most unhinged criticism imaginable.

A right-wing conspiracy theorist by the name of Sheila Zilinsky recently went on her show and claimed that James is an “illuminati wizard” who conjures up demons every time he does his infamous chalk toss ritual before games.

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Sheila Zilinsky warns that LeBron James in an “Illuminati wizard’ who is “conjuring up demons before every game” by tossing chalk into the air. pic.twitter.com/hh0LHPLapo — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 18, 2020

“The sports world calls it a chalk toss, but it’s simply disguise for what he’s really doing,” Zilinsky said. “A high level conjuring, a spell, an incantation from this Illuminati wizard, where he’s summoning demons. I believe he’s conjuring up demons before every game. Plain and simple.”