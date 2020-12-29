LEGAL FIRM RESPONDS TO INQUEST REQUEST FOR LATE JOSEPH KAUNDA

Lusaka – 28/12/20

A legal firm has written to the Courts to immediately institute an inquest to establish the cause of death for the late UPND Youth Joseph Kaunda who killed on 23rd December,2020 by alleged police officers.

Mulambo Haimbe of Malambo and Company has confirmed in an interview that his firm has at the request of the family written to the Judiciary to constitute an inquest into the death.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM