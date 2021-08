LEICESTER COACH COMPARES PATSON TO VARDY AHEAD OF MAN CITY CHARITY SHIELD FINAL TONIGHT @18:15

“That was the whole reason for bringing Patson in. He is very similar to Jamie in his traits. He wants to run off the backline, he’s a great finisher and all of those players – Patson, Jamie and Kels – we’re going to need all of them,”

=== Brendan Rodgers ===

Leicester City Football Club Manager