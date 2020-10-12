By ZR Reporter

Former Minister of Finance Felix Chapota Mutati has officially launched his new political party called Movement for Democratic Change (MDC).

The new party’s vice-president is renowned former trade unionist Leonard Hikaumba, while Secretary General is former Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa, among other appointed leaders.

Renowned lawyer Kelvin Bwalya Fube (KBF), the Democratic Party under the leadership of Harry Kalaba also attended the launch to back the formation of MDC.

MDC TEAM

Lucky Mulusa SG

Trevor Simumba interim Chair Finance

Youth Chair Vernon Kasonde

Amb Joyce Musenge Deputy SG

Vice President Admin Sheli Thole

Leonard Hikaumba VP Political

Mutati President

This Is a Complete Team of MMD members