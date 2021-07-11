By Dr Nevers Mumba

LESSONS POLITICAL PLAYERS CAN ALL LEARN FROM NEYMAR AND MESSI FROM LAST NIGHTS COPA AMERICA FINAL.

ARGENTINA (MESSI) 1:0 BRAZIL (NEYMAR)

I just love how these two guys NEYMAR from Brazil and Lionel Messi of Argentina managed to handle the pressure of rivalry and the need for mutual respect on one of the biggest stages last night as they came head to head in the South American Copa America Final. Here is what I learned:

1. There is Only One Winner, No matter how tight the competition and how close the call, eventually there is only one winner.

2. We are All One, all of us competing for the same crown, but in the end the fans, the people reign supreme and we must be able to embrace each other.

3. Losing a final must not mean the end of the world, there is always tomorrow and mutual respect is important even from the winner to whoever has lost.

4. Sometimes you have to run against a player you once played alongside with, it does not mean that you have to abuse your knowledge of them or create false stories based on the information or they untrusted you with. Wisdom is necessary

5. No single player is bigger than the game, at one time or the other, we may all need each other.

I just pray that we can, as participants in this election put this in mind as we head into the last 30 days to the election on August 12.

One Zambia One NATION

#NEVERS #SEKWILA #MUMBA SCHOOL OF POLITICS