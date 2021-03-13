LEST WE FORGET, HICHILEMA HAS BROUGHT HEIGHTENED TRIBALISM IN POLITICS- SAKWIBA SIKOTA
March 12, 2021
FORMER UPND VICE PRESIDENT SAKWIBA SIKOTA ON HH AND TRIBALISM.
“In case Mr Hichilema has forgotten, we would like to remind him and the nation of his tribalism. Before the UPND convention in July 2006 at a meeting attended by Honourable Jack Mwiimbu, MP for Monze, Honourable Eileen Imbwae, MP for Lukulu West and Mr Wynter Kabimba, Patriotic Front (PF) chairperson for local government, Mr Hichilema was asked on why he wanted to become UPND leader and as to why Honourable Sikota would not be the right person? His response was purely tribal and we quote; ‘I have decided to go for the UPND presidency because a Lozi person can never win the presidency of the Republic of Zambia’,” Sikota said.
“Another sad incidence which was also reported in The Post Newspaper that confirmed Mr Hichilema’s tribalism was at a public rally he addressed in Kaoma during campaigns in 2006 elections. In reference to our pact with PF in the 2006 elections, he (Hichilema) said, ‘Don’t vote for ULP because Sakwiba Sikota has sold you to the Bembas’. It is also tribal on the part of Mr Hichilema to ask the people of Western Province not to vote for ULP because of the Bemba people.”
Sakwiba Sikota
Former UPND Vice President speaking in 2015.
Lest we forget, GRZ appointments to public office used to be representative of all the 72 tribes. Is HH responsible for the current situation where only two tribes can be appointed to public office?
Lest we forget, it’s too late for sakwiba sikota to remind us that,zangena muli sakwiba sikota just ask him.
You formed your own party why, crying it’s too late.
Please Sakwiba Sikota if you have been paid bribes by the corrupt regime, we beg you to enjoy your money quietly. Zambians are suffering because of the economy under the PF government which is in shambles. Also, the Kwacha has continued to decline. There are shortages of essential medicines in most of our hospitals and Rural Health Centres. Also, last year, most of the students coming from poor families did not manage to write their End of Year Examinations at the University of Zambia because they had not completed payments of tuition fees which are also too high. In addition, Former Government workers who had retired five (5) years ago are still not paid their terminal benefits. It is also a known fact, that there is high inflation and suffering today in Zambia, if Sakwiba Sikota is a very caring and responsible senior citizen and learnt person why has he not spoken for the poor, vulnerable and grassroots on the economic hardships people are facing? There are now poor human right records, poor governance and police brutality what has Sakwiba Sikota done to speak against the injustices happening in Zambia?
People like Sakwiba Sikota should not be entertained and listened to. These people have all contributed to the suffering we have today. These are the same crop of greedy, selfish and old recycled politicians they have no development agenda for Zambia. Young people wake up, the time to liberate yourselves is now. Pickup your weapons of warfare which is an NRC and Voter’s Card and be ready to do the right thing in August 2021 by voting for genuine and responsible leadership with a clear vision. Leadership that is always looking for reasons to defend or justify itself from its failures it has created should not be trusted and given another mandate to reign.
HE HAS SPOKEN THE TRUTH.AS A MATTER OF FACT,HE WAS THE RIGHT PERSON TO SUCCEED MAZOKA BUT WAS SIDELINED FOR BEING A LOZI.
THIS WAS THE GENESIS OF UPND’S TRIBALISM.DO NOT INSULT SAKWIBA FOR SAYING THE TRUTH.
He has spoken the truth according to your idiocy.
your party which is not tribal how is it doing
Sadly some hasbeen surfaced from the woods. Sakwiba Sikota is not saying anything about Nkandu Luo, GBM and those who have formed the EASTERN PROVINCE FOR LUNGU. Just shut the hell up, man. Let HH do what the Zambian people are crying for. You are just a plain HASBEEN, Sakwiba Sikota .
I salute Sakwiba for being courageous and come out to speak the truth. The other former vice Presidents to HH have sunk their heads in the sand without mentioning the reasons why they were kicked out of their positions as vice Presidents in the upnd party.
Sad to hear that from you sakwiba. Muna Tate has destroyed your heart . Frustration has occupied your mind u are just jealous your young brother has surpassed you in politics. Just go and hang your yourself. You are forgetting those purporting tribialism. If you are hungry smite kwa hae muyo Lima Stupid man mushanina bwali