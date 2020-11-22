FROM BRIAN CHISANGA.

LET BILL 10 REST IN PEACE.

Sometimes you can fail to understand this PF Government.Why have they failed to accept that Bill 10 is dead?

We are aware that they don’t know what to talk about so they are using the failure of Bill 10 to justify their failure of governance.Why can’t they focus on fixing this economy than talking about Bill 10?

Such talks,are raising more suspicion as to whether Bill 10 was meant to uplift the well being of Zambians or just to help PF stay in power forever.

Bill 10 will not help this country move forward.Why is it hard for PF understand that fact? People are just seeing how incompetent Lungu’s Government is.Stop blaming the opposition for not voting for Bill 10,instead tell the people how the economy will come back to life.People are tired of listening to such boring stories.

PF should understand that been in power doesn’t make them saints or heavenly gods.They are just humans with flesh and blood like everyone else.Do you know that the real development comes from good governance and great management not from a constitutional amendment?

The intentions of PF was to weaken the economy for their personal gain. Let PF get to work and prove their worth.People have lost interest in that losing party already.