By Elias Sakala cic Private Reporter.

LUSAKA ~Lusaka

LET ECL LAUGH WHILE IT LASTS, ZAMBIANS WILL LAUGH OUT THE LOUDEST IN 2021

It’s a sad state of affairs that Zambians are going through a lot of suffering all because of a selfish and greedy PF government who have mismanaged the economy. It’s even more sad to hear ECL rubbish the evidently detoriated Zambian economy. High currency exchange rate aside, Imagine an ordinary Zambian is now getting one egg at k2.5 or k3, getting a 25KG bag of mealie – meal at k140, a 1kg pack of sugar at k20, a full dressed chicken is now at k65 or more. It is mockery to the Zambian people for the Head of State to be heard saying he laughs when people say things in Zambia are bad.

Things have really gone from bad to worse in this country and yet the Head of State has the tenacity to mock Zambian people. The PF does not deserve another term in office because they have done nothing but mess up the economy. People are unable to have a meal a day, talk less of three square meals everyday, yet the president claims things are okay. The PF has totally failed to manage the governance system of this country.

As the UPND youths, we wish to plead with the good people of Zambia to not lose hope. Ensure that you, your family and those around you get Voters’ cards today. It is through our votes that you and I will be able to vote the obviously pompous and power drunk PF out and usher the UPND into office. As the UPND, we pleadge to ensure that our economy is back on track, normalize the prices of basic commodies and ensure equal opportunities for every Zambian. We will also ensure accountability of all public resources unlike the PF that has over borrowed and used the over borrowed money for corrupt purposes resulting into a collapsing economy. There can never be any just reason why a 25kg bag of mealie-meal should cost K140.

Our plan as UPND is to make sure that within 30 days of being in office, all basic commodities are reduced by 60%, we will provide subsides which will ensure that our citizens get basic needs at low prices and we have a solid plan on how we are going to realize this plan. As UPND, we are passionate about our people’s well being and want to reclaim Zambia’s dignity and lost glory.

Come 12th August, 2021, turn up in good numbers and reclaim Zambia’s lost glory by voting for the UPND under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema (HH).

Edward Sichali

UPND-National Youth Spokesperson

[email protected]

+260976758838.

CIC PRESS TEAM