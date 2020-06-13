Lusaka Province Mayor Miles Sampa has restrained himself from restricting some bars that are currently operating freely in the city. It’s reported that some bars owned by foreign nationals in Lusaka are fully operating despite govt ban.

A Lusaka resident,Robinson Chipili visited a foreign named bar last night and found it operating:

“A bar called Cappelo operating from lewanika mall was fully packed last night with no space to park your car apparently this bar belongs to a Lebanese I was so shocked to see even govt officials busy dancing while Zambian owned bars remain closed this kind of injustice must come to an end “.

In response to Mr Chipili’s concern, the Mayor said he had no power to restrict any bars.Since the time he was made to ‘apologize’ for closing a Chinese barbershop a month ago, he says he has now remained ‘neutral’:

“If it was before I would physically move in to ensure compliance by ALL but awe mayo.

Where are the so called “relevant officials” to ensure adherance is applicable to ALL be it local or foreign owned night pubs or clubs?

Ndeloleshya fye 🚶 “,Mr Sampa wrote on his official facebook page.