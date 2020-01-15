LET GILBERT LISWANISO BE CAREFUL, PF IN ITS NATURE IS EVIL WHETHER DURING SMILES OR WHAT

Dear editor,

Allow me space on your platform I warn the UPND strong man who has been a thorn on the side of the temporarily ruling Patriotic Front, let Liswaniso ask himself on where his strange disease came from when all along in his life he has been fit and had great health.

Let me remind the young man not to forget where those who used to vehemently criticize the PF as he does has gone, the likes of the PP former president Mr Mike Mulongoti. He should not be fooled that those he has been stepping on their toes can visit him on his sick bed with happiness, they are wolves in sheep skin! Let him be careful once more.

Concerned citizen.

From Chinsali.