By CIC Editors.

IMPLEMENTORS TEAM’S OPINION!!!

Lusaka – 8th November, 2020.

Contact Deputy IPS -0972411919

LET HH VISIT OUR STRONGHOLDS!!!

In Our analysis this morning, we take a look at our Strongholds and the need to motivate them.

We have noted that Our President, HH doesn’t visit our Strongholds for mobilisation, interaction and for appreciation purposes! We can’t recall the last time he visited North Western and Southern Provinces! For Western, he was in Sesheke and Kaoma for by Elections last year! This entails that he needs to do more here too. Back to Central Province, we recall his interaction with people during Katuba by elections in Katuba! What about Copperbelt rural and Lusaka rural, has he visited too? We only recall of *Rufunsa and Chongwe!!

In our view, he must move in and appreciate these Strongholds for the wonderful work and people will be motivated!

Lets TAKE ADVANTAGE of our Strongholds and you will see that the numbers in these Strongholds will INCREASE!!

Every party world over even in America, Strongholds exist and there is nothing wrong to take advantage of our Strongholds to attract more votes! From our research, certain Constituencies in our Strongholds have never been visited by our President! Imagine if our President took advantage of this Voter registration to move round our Strongholds to hold RALLIES with the local Structures, don’t you think thousands would be motivated to REGISTER and VOTE?

FEW EXAMPLES:

When did our President visit these:

1. Chirundu?

2. Itezhi-tezhi?

3. Maamba?

4. Mapatizya?

5. Ikelenge?

6. Ngabwe?

7. Shangombo?

8. Mkushi?

9. Kazungula?

10. Chavuma? Etc…….

It is our view that if Our President took time to leave Lusaka and visit our Strongholds especially in areas where they rarely see him ( away from rail), our votes from our Strongholds will increase rapidly next year during our Elections!

Time to follow too much protocol or waiting to be called by Structures isn’t there for us! We understand Structures have done their best, let the President do more of ground work too than office work!

We are there to analyse, advise and implement with integrity ( no fear nor favour).

Implementors Analysis Crew.