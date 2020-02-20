By Frank Chadiza Phiri

Without saying PF or UPND is behind the gassing, I feel President Lungu should be very careful with how he is tolerating those saying UPND and HH are behind the gassing. The outcome maybe very bad or lead to more blood shed in Zambia. This is not the time for jokes and political mileage we better play politics well.

Imagine the over 3million Lungu and PF Supporters rise hands to start killing HH and UPND supporters. Note that HH has over 2million supporters. What will be the outcome of the fights? Its not about tarnishing HH image and block him from contesting 2021 but its about what happens before that.

Tayali, GBM and Emmanuel Banda with anyone pointing a finger should do that with care and a clear mind. Search your minds very well before you say anything. President Lungu be very careful of the legacy to come or Zambians will include you in the same dirty. Its very easy to start a fire but its very difficult to put it off.

Tayali, GBM, Emmanuel etc as you try to get identity from the President please don’t take advantage of people. Dont take advantage of fools because one day, fools may unite and beat your intelligence.

The fire you are starting ba PF, the rich you will manage to run away but many of us the poor will fail to run and life will be lost. It all started with accusing HH and UPND as a Satanist, HH and UPND as tribal, HH and UPND and promoters of gay. Zambians watched and ignored. But where you are touching now is a wrong button of death.

Let’s be careful. If not handled well, the gassing will shift to mob inter party killing. Just sit and relax, clear your minds and say HH is behind the gassing. What benefit will you get when people are killing each other?. Once Sata said ” I want to come rule people, don’t kill yourselves because I will have no one to rule and bless when I come in power, you all be dead”