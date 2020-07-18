IMPLEMENTORS TEAM ‘S OPINION!

Lusaka- 16th July, 2020.

LET US FIND PLAN B AS PF KICKS OFF ITS CAMPAIGNS FOR 2021!

Zambia ‘s most crucial and MUST win elections for UPND are just few months away with the official campaigns expected in the next 260 days.

With that in mind, PF has continued with its monkey tricks to deceive Zambians and to prevent the favourite UPND from mobilising on the ground!



In this article, we shall expose some of the things that PF may introduce to deceive or intimidate Zambians.

We expect fellow UPND members and all our sympathisers across to watch the space and find plan B in our mobilisation strategies.

NOTE:

PF has indirectly started campaigns eg through having rallies at police, court and funerals. PF is planning to buy space in most radio stations across the nation. Most influential stations are targets and if opposition don’t use money too, will remain wondering while PF takes stage. PF government is assuring Unions that they shouldn’t worry about 7 years of no increment but that come January, 2021, Civil servants will have a reasonable increment. PF thugs been instructed to instill fear in UPND and Zambians at large! We have seen this on several occasions. Corona issue will continue being used as an excuse in order for HH and UPND not to move round the country. The price of commodities, fuel, etc may deliberately be reduced as to deceive shallow minded people. The issues of NRC and voter registrations will be made complicated ie short and limited materials to be supplied especially to opposition strong holds. Issues of Youth and Women empowerment may increase in the next few months. Accusations and arranged protests may be arranged by the same criminals as a way of campaigns. Bill 10 campaigns may intensify to levels where cadres will be involved .

The above are just some of the things these criminals are trying to achieve in an effort to propel their hidden agenda.

Question:

Bearing in mind that PF is full of criminals and are already in campaign gear, should we wait for Kanganja to tell us to move round or take advantage of situations to campaign?

We feel there is no more time to be cowards and pretending to be too loyal to a crooks and a government which doesn’t respect Human rights, but abuse Public order Act.



May we have Strong strategists and foot soldiers in our party so that our victory is achieved.

Ours is to analyse, advise and implement.

Implementors Team.