United Party for National Development (UPND) national youth secretary Trevor Mwiinde has called for unity in all party structures in Lusaka District and focus on strategies aimed at winning all parliamentary seats in 2021.

“My comrades let us unite. Forget about personal difference and focus on winning Lusaka district constituencies. We appreciate your efforts so far but we must work extra hard, let us get on the media and defend our party and our president Hakainde Hichilema against PF propaganda, let’s get on the ground and mobilize and let us start training our members in vote protection. Yes 2021 is ours but we must not be reluctant because we are dealing with criminals who will not give up power easily,” he said.

Mwiinde and also expressed confidence that Kabwata Constituency UPND was ready to scoop any election that can be called in the Constituency because they are well organized and hard working.

He said this on Wednesday when he met Kabwata Constituency officials at the UPND office in the constituency. The meeting was attended by Lusaka District Chairperson Mr Choongo and his entourage, Kabwata Constituency Chairperson Mr Mayuka, Levy Mkandawire and ward officials.

The national youth secretary later interacted with wheelbarrow pushers popularly known as ‘Zamcabs’ in the area and assured them that UPND will work tirelessly to create employment for the youths in the country.