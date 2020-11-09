Kamwala

UNITED Party for National Development – Kamwala Ward 5 Youth Chairman Vivian Ndala Ndala has urged all the youths not to hesitate and take the voter’s registration exercise that is starting tomorrow seriously.

Speaking when he was chairing an urgent meeting, Ndala Ndala emphasized on the need for all the youths to be alert and follow the allocated days to different polling stations closely so that they inform their family members and friends under those polling stations to go and register as voters.

He further challenged each and everyone to be a brother’s and sister’s keeper and spread the information widely as they strive to capture as many people as possible prior to 2021 general elections.

Ndala Ndala also took the opportunity to encourage everyone to mobilize for the mobilization rally that will take place on the 15th of November, 2020 at Chilenje South Secondary School Grounds by Kabwata Constituency, to come and listen to the message of hope and help from President Hakainde Hichilema.

©UPND MEDIA TEAM