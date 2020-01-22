By McDonald Chipenzi

LET US NOT RELAX: LUBINDA AND FRIENDS MEAN BUSINESS ON BILL 10

Listening to Cde GIVEN Lubinda’s briefing today on Bill 10 at his office one is left to wonder what next froM Govt on Bill 10 and why the insistence not to withdraw it but table it in its current form and shape and its contents.

He insists that the Bill will be presented in parliament in February and acknowledged the interest and engagement of stakeholders, that the Bill will be concurrently take into account the recommendations from Raphael Nakacinda report when MPs will be debating Bill 10 but bemoaned the alleged levels of intolerance on the Bill in reference to the Inters Hotel public Debate.

Though the content of his brief was not rich at all and one wonders why he called for it, it helps us, the ANTI Bill 10, to know that this Govt is ready to push this Bill on the throats of the citizens despite their rejection of it.

This helps us to reengage the GEARS of our advocacy until Bill 10 with its current content is defeated or withdrawn.

We call on all anti Bill MPs, Political parties, CSOs, Churches, Activists, academia and trade Unions to put on the armour of constitutionalism and the Boots of advocacy.

The battle is getting tense and our resolve is to see Bill 10 fall and fall in their embarrassed faces.

Aluta continua