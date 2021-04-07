By Mubita Nawa
LET US PRAY FOR OUR BROTHER HONORABLE ROMEO KANGOMBE
Today honerable Romeo Kangombe is appearing in Chinsali Magistrate Court. His case is coming up for judgement for a third time after two adjournments.
We in the UPND family must uplift the Sesheke lawmaker in our prayers and stand in the gap. We must also pray for the bigger family of UPND.
May the good Lord bless Honorable Kangombe and his family.
Share this post and ask others to pray.
MCN
IT WILL NOT BUY THEM VOTES IN WESTERN PROVINCE, INSTEADY PF IS JUST ADDING UP FIRE TO BE VOTED OUT BY DOING WHAT THEY ARE DOING. VIVA ROMEO VIVA UPND.
THERE IS A TIMING BOMB SOON AFTER PALIAMENT CLOSES.