LET US PUT BILL 10 BEHIND US AND MOVE FORWARD

Fellow citizens,

The outcome of Bill 10 has shown that collectively we can achieve a lot as citizens. The spirit of wide consultations, working together is what should be encouraged in our country for the good of everyone.

It is time to put Bill 10 behind us and begin to build consensus as a nation. If we take time to engage with one another in a transparent and inclusive manner, where all stakeholders are considered, we can certainly create a political and economic environment that serve the interests of all Zambians and avoid acrimony in the country.

Those for and against the fallen Bill 10 must remember that we are all Zambians and we must move beyond what divides us.

Credit and special thanks goes to the Zambian citizens for the spirited fight in the downfall of Bill 10 which had divided the country.

Today, many Zambians are relieved by Bill 10’s downfall but some are also aggrieved by the outcome. To the aggrieved we say, we are willing to hear you and chart a way forward with you.

We must once again work together as citizens and deliver change come 2021 and usher in a leadership that will be more inclusive and listening.

We are stronger together.

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND President