LET US RECONCILE JUST AS CHRIST RECONCILED US TO GOD – KAMBA

PF Lusaka Province Chairman and Member of Central Committee Kennedy Kamba has intensified his calls for reconciliation and unity among all party members and sympathizers in Lusaka Province.

Kamba said that the Easter period should motivate party members to love and reconcile with perceived enemies just as Christ showed us his unconditional love by sacrificing his life for mankind.

“I will not leave anyone outside in my quest to mobilize the party in Lusaka Province for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s victory on 12th August 2021”. He said.

He added that he is making every effort to reach out and reconcile with Innocent Kalimanshi because everyone is needed in the PF family.

Meanwhile, PF members in Lusaka have continued to throw their support to the new Lusaka Provincial Chairman following his magnanimous stance to bring everyone on board to work for the good of the party.

Since assuming office, Kamba has relentlessly preached unity, peace, reconciliation and discipline in Lusaka Province.