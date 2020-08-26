LET’S ALL BE CAMPAIGNING MANAGERS FOR PRESIDENT HH, KASIKILI URGES RESIDENTS OF JUSTIN KABWE WARD 21.

Today afternoon, UPND Mandevu constituency Aspiring MP Hon Ross Josphat Kasikili together with UPND Justin kabwe ward 21 Aspiring councillor Mr Ethen Phiri joined UPND Justin kabwe ward 21 executive leadership to open a branch in Justin kabwe ward.

Speaking at the branch , UPND Mandevu constituency Aspiring MP Mr Kasikili urged the members of the branch to go out and mobilise more voters for HH and UPND for 2021 victory. He stated that it was only the UPND and its leader HH who were ready to deliver to the expectations of the people of Zambia.

Mr Kasikili said when elected he will make sure people of Justin kabwe ward 21 will have access to clean drinking water, proper drainage systems, proper markets, proper community roads, and create jobs for the many youths who have not been given an opportunity in the industry.

Meanwhile UPND Justin kabwe ward 21 Mr Phiri said Justin kabwe ward 21 has become a laughing stock as there is nothing tangible to point at under PF regime. Mr Phiri lamented that he was ready to use his last coin t make sure PF has no opportunity in Justin kabwe ward 21.’ I’m ready for 2021 and I will make sure our elections are well monitored and I will provide the needed resources to make sure UPND forms government ‘ Phiri stated.

Mr Phiri encouraged women and youths to go and get NRCs ahead of voter registration and indicated that 2021 elections is about full participation for all and President HH alone.

UPND Justin kabwe ward 21 chairman Mr Kahilu thanked the members of the new branch and the Aspiring candidates for their continued support ahead of 2021 victory.

Ward chairman Mr kahilu was accompanied by his vice chairman Mr Munemo, ward youth chairman Mr Gift Phiri, ward IPS Gift Mwale amongst other leaders.