Opposition MMD leader Pastor Nevers Mumba says pressure must be applied on the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to investigate Tasila, if the commission is worth its salt.

And pastor Mumba has raised issue with President Edgar Lungu’s silence following his own minister’s insults on Dr Kenneth Kaunda, saying this demonic behaviour that has entered into young people to insult those who laid their lives for this country must stop.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, pastor Mumba saluted ruling PF member Colonel Panji for reporting President Lungu’s daughter, Tasila to ACC for spending over K2 million in cash on buying her 600-hectare farm. He said any leader worth his salt would welcome the move by Col Panji.

“And therefore my proposal is that you as media should apply pressure on ACC to dig deeper into this issue that Panji has raised, as a way of showing commitment to fighting graft in this country. So you guys should go beyond Panji. Panji has done his responsibility as a responsible citizen, and now the media must help us apply pressure on ACC, if they are worth their salt to deal with subject and come up with a report of their investigations,” pastor Mumba said. “And it could be that Tasila is totally innocent if she could prove where there resources came from. And I think that that should not be mixed with politics that’s pure democratic accountability in a country that calls itself a Christian Nation.”

Pastor Mumba said he was a little bit confused on how Lusambo had turned himself into Tasila’s spokesperson, when she could have spoken for herself, saying he wanted to be seen to be defending the interests of the President.

“I think that Tasila must be accountable for her own sins or her own successes so I think that Mr Lusambo totally overstepped his boundaries,” he said.

Pastor Mumba said Lusambo’s insults on Dr Kaunda’s children were most unfortunate, especially that their father ruled the country for 27 years, and did not steal, such that even when the MMD government unleashed investigators on him, they only found that his only inheritance were books and a few belongings.

He said both Dr Kaunda and his children were just ordinary people.

“So everybody knows that the Kaunda family had their own problems but they were not thieves, they were not thieves and may God give us more leaders like Kenneth Kaunda who are not thieves,” pastor Mumba said. “Now the statement of Bowman is a very sad chapter in Zambian politics. He has insinuated that when you are in government you should steal. I know Bowman Lusambo as my own son that I helped at one part of his life when I won the presidency of MMD and he was my leading youth leader. I brought him up and helped him to find his feet. I know what he had at that time. He had very little.”

He said even when Lusambo left him, he went away with the pastor’s vehicle which was almost brand new.

“But that’s okay, I used it as a way to pay him for the work he did,” pastor Mumba said.

He said however, in just a few years the same Lusambo has acquired so much wealth, built a mansion, had top of the range vehicles parked outside his yard and was making donations everywhere, saying the ACC should be more interested in his affairs.

“And because they are not interested that’s why Zambia’s perception index on corruption is very poor,” pastor Mumba said, insisting that the ACC should be interested to know if Lusambo’s income from his job and business equated his expenditure.

Pastor Mumba said Lusambo in defending Tasila, mentioned that there were well wishers from around the world who could come in to assist, but he wondered where the same well wishers were when they served together in MMD, and what the same wishers were receiving in return.

“I think Bowman has opened a pandora box, while there is an investigation going on for Tasila, I think another investigation must be opened up concerning Mr Lusambo,” he said.

Pastor Mumba said it was very difficult for anyone to handle Lusambo in the PF, no wonder the silence from the ruling party over his insensitive comments.

“Look, Bowman has got some strengths that a lot of ministers don’t. At a time like this the President needs someone to be speaking for him and Bowman has chosen to play that role and I must tell you he plays that role very well, to protect a president. And there are very few presidents who would rise up and challenge even his bad statement,” pastor Mumba said.

He said Lusambo had spoken out against the former Republican president, something that should have warranted action from the incumbent President telling Lusambo that he had gone to far.

“The incumbent should have said young man you have gone too far, that is our father and you are not anywhere near Kaunda’s legacy. You shouldn’t start to raise a finger against him and this is a matter in which all of us must address ourselves,” pastor Mumba said. “This demonic behaviour that has entered Zambian politics where a young person who was just a baby yesterday and now because he has been given a flag to fly on his vehicle feels that he can insult people that have shaped the very destiny of this country, who have laid their lives for this country, who have proved to be builders of the current country that we have and then insults them, or disrespects them, a young person that must be stopped whether it’s PF, UPND or MMD we should not tolerate that.”

Pastor Mumba said if it were any leader in the MMD saying what Lusambo had said about Dr Kaunda, he would have immediately distanced himself from such a one.

“Because tomorrow he’s going to insult me, he has no values or respect for those that have gone before him. I think Bowman can only be managed at the moment by the President, nobody else,” said pastor Mumba. -Daily Revelation