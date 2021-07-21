LET’S BE MINDFUL WHEN VOTING BY NOT FALLING INTO THE PF TRAP – MALITE

National Democratic Congress NDC Media Director Emmanuel Malite has advised Zambians to be mindful of the country’s future when voting.

Malite said if Zambians miss this chance to change the government, they will have to live with the bad economic and governance situation which may even get worse if the PF are given another 5 years to rule.

Malite said it is a timely warning to those that would fall in the trap of the PF campaign message whether they would love to continue with the current high cost of living, economic woos, high unemployment levels and the unfair application application of the law by the police.

He said the PF is already not being serious with their campaigns by putting a bunch of shameless individuals perpetuating hate speech in the forefront of their campaigns which won’t bring any development to the country.

“That’s why their campaign message is only based on tribal lines, nothing else. That’s the more reason they have hired ‘useful idiots’ to attack the Tonga people and UPND Alliance president Hakainde Hichilema without shame” Malite said.

He said Zambians should be mindful that those who support the Patriotic Front are only direct beneficiaries of its ‘deals’ as no ordinary Zambian would want to continue with the PF government unless they are directly connected to the powers that be.

MDC MEDIA TEAM