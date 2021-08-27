LETS BE REALISTIC ON THE ISSUE OF FREE EDUCATION – DICKSON JERE

Let us be realistic. President Hakainde Hichilema promised free education in his campaign.

That was a campaign manifesto. He is now President and Head of Government. He cannot arbitrary implement that without going through the process of government.

A cabinet must be in place and minister responsible for that portfolio will present a Cab Memo on the subject matter.

It must be debated and approved before it can be implemented. So give him sometime to work on that promise. He has a 5 years mandate!

Same way we want him to move in State House and use state facilities is same way we should expect him to follow government processes on policy changes.

That’s the bureaucracy we gave ourselves! Realistically, it cannot happen overnight! School fees, unfortunately, will have to be paid for now.