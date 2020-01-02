President Edgar Lungu has challenged Zambian opposition political parties to compete on ideas for developing Zambia than peddling fake news against their own country.

He posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday that Kenyan Vice-President William Ruto was recently captured in a video clip providing thought provoking gems of wisdom when he challenged the opposition in his country to compete in the arena of tangible development, rather than attempt to draw the ruling party into the gutter of fake news, cynicism and innuendo.

The Head of State said he and his administration adopted Mr. Ruto’s message for the Zambian context.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya and his deputy William Ruto are both very good friends of Zambia and we esteem them highly. My administration and I here in Zambia can relate to the sentiments of our Kenyan friends in the said video. We therefore wish to adopt it as friendly advice to the opposition in the Zambian context. As far as some of our colleagues are concerned, there is nothing good in Zambia, everything is bad,” stated the Head of State.

He continued, “We would like to point out to them that the real competition is in the development arena; the roads, the hospitals, the schools, the universities and the advancement of women and empowerment of youth. In 2020, let us have a contest of noble development politics for the ultimate benefit of all; rather than a contest of insults that ultimately benefits none.”