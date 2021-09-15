LETS DEAL WITH ISSUE OF TRIBE OBJECTIVELY – DICKSON JERE

DR Sishuwa Sishuwa is under attack for producing a table depicting “ethnicity” in the current and previous cabinet. Most have punched holes in the table especially with a lot of intermarriages in Zambia.

Others are calling for him to stop the debate as it is divisive. But the question is…why are we still being mandated to give tribe when getting National Registration Cards?

And when you are summoned at a Police Station to give a statement, you are required to give tribe.

Shouldn’t we be discarding those requirements which adds no value but only stigmatises people?

Even when obtaining a passport in Zambia you are asked to fill forms which require you to disclose tribe!

DICKSON JERE.