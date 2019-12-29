ANDREW Banda says the PF has caused more misery to the citizens than any other government since independence.

Banda says 2019 has been one of the most trying years in Zambia’s history.

In his end of year message, Andrew said there was no hope for Zambia in 2020 and beyond under the PF regime.

“Summing up 2019, the PF has caused more misery to our citizens than any other government since we got independence 55 years ago. They can arrogantly say, they don’t need the Americans, Europeans, the World Bank, IMF, African Development Bank and other donors who contribute 40 per cent of our annual budget,” Banda said. “But when they arrogantly say they don’t need them they will not need them because they will not feel the effects of their bad language owing to the fact that they have amassed so much money at the expense of the poor who will automatically feel the effects of the sanctions of these donors.”

He said Zambians must stand up against the PF and kick them out through the ballot.

“Zambians themselves must stand up against this nonsense by the PF government and democratically kick them out through the ballot otherwise our country is gone under these chaps masquerading as humble and intelligent leaders,” Banda said. “Simply put, there is no hope for Zambia in 2020 and beyond under the PF. The onus is on Zambians themselves period. I dare anyone to dispute this fact. On fundamentals like exchange rate, economic growth, unemployment percentage including inflation which eight years ago they found at below seven per cent and now it is double digits of almost 12 per cent with high probability of getting worse moving forward under these characters….”

Banda said Zambians should make sure that PF does not come back again in the 2021 elections.

“As we go to 2021, Zambians have to make their minds, can we have these or not, because the situation we have found ourselves in unfortunately it is irreversible,” he said. “It is not possible that things can change in 2020. Where are they going to get the money? In the first place they will not take out that money they have got in their private bank accounts both here in Zambia and abroad and bring it in our economy. Only Zambians can get it and the only way to do that is to vote them out. I know they are desperate; they want to maintain the status quo, that’s why they are bringing in the infamous Bill 10 so that they can perpetuate themselves in power. We shall go flat out and tell the Zambians that they must demand a credible government which the international community can respect, which can bring credibility to our country.”

Banda said there was nothing that the PF government could practically do in 2020 than what it had already shown in 2019.

“There is nothing they can do, the situation will even get worse. How can you have a country as rich as Zambia potentially with so many minerals, we are the second largest producer of copper in the world after Chile…Why should we be the fourth hungriest country in Africa after Chad, Central African Republic, Madagascar, then comes us? I don’t know how people will survive. African Development Bank has gone and there is much more to come,” he said. “You know President Lungu since he came into power he has travelled 103 times out of this country with an average delegation of 200 people. Do you know what the per diem is per person? They went to New York they were about 260. They chartered a plane from South African Airways….”

Banda said there would be worse hunger in 2020 because commodity prices would go up, unemployment would increase including the levels of prostitution.