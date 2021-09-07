By Staff Reporter

Let’s give Hakainde Hichilema chance to prove himself, says opposition PF member Chishimba Kambwili.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said he would not criricise any of President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointments made so far.

“All I can say at the moment is that we should give the man chance to prove himself. And I think when he makes appointments for now to start criticizing the appointments I don’t think it’s right,” Kambwili said. “I think we need to give the man chance. He’s promised a lot to the country and he said he is going to clean up the country in the way the police is run, the army is run. And I think for me it’s to give him chance, to give him chance and supporter his appointments.”

Kambwili also said for now he would not comment on assertions from some quarters that the top jobs in key institutions like the defence forces, parliament and even at the Ministry of Finance, made so far had…

https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/lets-give-hh-chance-to-prove-himself-kambwili/