By Staff Reporter
Let’s give Hakainde Hichilema chance to prove himself, says opposition PF member Chishimba Kambwili.
Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said he would not criricise any of President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointments made so far.
“All I can say at the moment is that we should give the man chance to prove himself. And I think when he makes appointments for now to start criticizing the appointments I don’t think it’s right,” Kambwili said. “I think we need to give the man chance. He’s promised a lot to the country and he said he is going to clean up the country in the way the police is run, the army is run. And I think for me it’s to give him chance, to give him chance and supporter his appointments.”
Kambwili also said for now he would not comment on assertions from some quarters that the top jobs in key institutions like the defence forces, parliament and even at the Ministry of Finance, made so far had…
CK. Though your principles leave much to be desired and of course your poor judgement. When you decide to use you mouth and brain for real good issues you nail it.
Apologise to the Zambian people for the nonsense of Tribalism you yapped about when in the wrong team. If only your pride and arrogance and fear of prision did not get in the way, you should been reward and vindicated of all you said about PF.
But, your twisted mind is hard to understand as lies coming out of mouth is hard to track. So are you truly saying this or we wait a bit for you to make up you mind. You may come out and change again. Crazy stuff dealing with you. It’s like being told to trust the devil he won’t lie. Impossible it is his nature. Anyway I leave it to the public to decide on this one.