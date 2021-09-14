LET’S GIVE PRESIDENT HH7 TIME TO APPOINT WHOEVER HE CHOOSES AND IF YOU ARE LEFT OUT CONTINUE SUPPORTING HIS VISION AND THAT OF UPND.

Recently we have received concerned voices that the president has forgotten the people who were with him in trenches to kick out the PF brutal regime. On the contrary, President HH7 is methodical in the way he does things, unlike the usual PF chipantepante, he doesn’t want to make similar mistakes.

I have heard people claiming that PF are still ruling because their people are still occupying key positions! fare enough! those are also Zambians and it’s the prerogative of the president to choose whom he has confidence to discharge such duties.

Remember we inherited no money in government coffers, PF ransacked everything. It costs huge amount of money to recall those serving as ambassadors and their families and send a replacement. It’s not a priority for now.

The president has just been in office for two weeks and you want him to fulfill all the promises from free education to load shedding in 24 hours, You guys are not being fare on the president.

We all sacrificed for this party from losing our jobs to deportations? Have you heard us complaining or crying to be appointed? The answer is no! Because it’s too soon to judge the president.

Please let us give the president space and time. I thank you.

Dr. Larry L Mweetwa

BPharm(UNZA), Msc Clin Pharm (UK), Msc PV (UK), Msc PM (UK), PhD (UK).

UPND CARDER.