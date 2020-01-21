He was once our pride, we celebrated him and he made the best out of Zambian football through his talent. He was among the squard that lifted the AFCON cup in 2012.

To some, for days he was on their profile pictures, most companies advertised with him and he was all over the media.

Today he is being mocked for his appearance and drinking habits. Truth be told, normal people make wrong decisions in life. Maybe Mayuka is one example of those normal people.

We might not know what he is going through or what led to his drinking habits. One thing is for sure, depression and alcoholism are real.

Today I stand to say, let’s help Emmanuel Mayuka. All he needs is love, care, support and counseling.

#Help_Mayuka

Kennedy Shakwandela.

Lusaka, Zambia.