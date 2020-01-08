LET’S HONOUR THE MAN OF THE MOMENT, NJENJE CHIZU OF PRIME TV.

Today we’d like to take time to honour this young man of high integrity, Njenje Chizu, the Prime TV reporter who declined a life changing bribe from Zesco.

He refused to take the bribe of a well paying job at Zesco because he chose to stand for truth, he chose to keep his integrity. He sided with the people of Zambia.

In this tough economy, many would have succumbed to the devil’s temptation of quick riches that were put on the table before him.

What happened to Njenje is reminiscent of the scripture in the Bible where the devil tempted Jesus and said, bow down before me and I will give you all of the kingdoms of this world, Jesus resisted that temptation.

What Njenje did was following the example of Christ, he resisted the devil’s temptation and the devil was forced to flee.

God will reward him in the future.

Let all as Zambians learn from what this young man did, let’s all strive to be like him. That’s the only way we can make Zambia a better place for all, through hard work, honesty, integrity and putting service above self.

Nomba bosses, atshani utumalegeni uto 😅