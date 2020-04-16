THE PF’s hatred for Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili is worse than COVID-19, says NDC vice-president Josephs Akafumba.

And Akafumba says Zambians’ lives will never be the same after PF and COVID-19 are kicked out of circulation.

In an interview, Akafumba, a former justice permanent secretary, said Zambians need to take advantage of COVID-19 to spread messages on the need to get rid of the PF government.

“We, in the NDC, are always disturbed by the PF’s reaction to HH’s attempts to help government on various issues, especially to do with the well-being of Zambians. I recall that his attempts to donate power generators to some health centre was snubbed by the PF, the list is endless and being alliance partners, we describe the PF’s or President Edgar Lungu’s hatred for Hakainde Hichilema and Chishimba Kambwili as being worse than COVID-19,” Akafumba said.

He advised the PF to take the opposition as its partners offering alternative solutions in the governance of Zambia.

“In a normal democracy, the opposition is supposed to be viewed as an alternative government. Our strive is to save the Zambian people and not steal from them. So HH or the NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili are not enemies, they are alternative presidents of Zambia and need to be respected and allowed to serve the Zambian people in need,” Akafumba advised.

He described the way the PF has governed Zambia as pathetic.

“In simplicity, our lives will never be the same after we kick PF and COVID-19 out of circulation, the PF governance has been pathetic,” Akafumba said.

He noted that it was sad that the PF was still not free to receive help or assistance from the opposition.

Akafumba, a lawyer, said PF leaders needed to sober up and realise that they would never be in power forever.

“Let the CK (Chishimba Kambwili) help, let HH help, it’s not you (PF) that needs the services, it’s the Zambian people many of whom are poor, so please sober up and let us do our work as alternative governments,” said Akafumba.