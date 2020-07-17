By Patson Chilemba

Go back to the same permanent secretary in the Ministry of Lands and let him highlight where the same matter involving Tasila Lungu was reported to, says Eastern Province police commissioner Lackson Sakala.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the confirmation by Ministry of Lands and Environmental Protection permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba, that President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, fenced the approximately 3790 hectares Forest Number 70 (Chimutengo Forest) in Sinda, Eastern Province, and that it was a criminal offence for her to do so, Sakala expressed ignorance on the matter.

And asked if in the event people formally complained about the matter, Sakala responded: “That what? What will be the letter of the complaint?”

Reminded that it was the permanent secretary who mentioned that it was a criminal offence and that the matter was being discussed to resolve it, Sakala said: “Let the same permanent secretary, you go back to the same permanent secretary find out that which police has she (Tasila) been reported to? Then from there you will be able to be at least given guidance that this is whatever and so on and so forth.”

When put to him that the matter had not been reported, Sakala responded: “Then how do you expect me to make a comment? I will only comment on issues which probably the police are investigating not issues which they have not been reported to the police station. Where do I start from ba learned journalist?”

Asked if he was not aware as a police leader in the province that a state forest was fenced, Sakala said he was not aware, as he was under the Ministry of Home Affairs and did not deal with forestry issues.

But put across to him that police dealt with criminal matters, Sakala said: “Yaaaah.”

But reminded that the matter Yumba was talking about was a criminal matter, Sakala told this journalist to go back to the same permanent secretary to highlight where the matter was reported to.

“Because me what I know, any criminal matter there must be a police station where such type of issues are reported to. It’s either police, Drug Enforcement Commission,” Sakala said.

In finalising the interview Sakala told this journalist not to misquote him.

“Let’s hope you have not misquoted me,” said Sakala amidst laughter. “No, I am just joking. You are a problem you people.” -Daily Revelation