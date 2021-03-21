UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda has challenged party members to go out and conquer the election battle by conducting door to door campaigns.

Mr Imenda said victory will only be certain if UPND officials on the ground are courageous and stand their ground without fear of intimidation during campaigns.

The SG was speaking at the party secretariat yesterday when he met Lusaka Central & Kanyama Constituency officials on his on going familiarisation program of party structures.

“I challenge you all to follow what President Hakainde Hichilema has been communicating to all members; that we not only win this election but win big,” he said.

He urged party members to be vigilant during and after the elections to ensure that the Zambian vote is secure.

Mr Imenda appealed to leaders in all structures to support members who are ready to protect the vote.

He further stated that he will join members on the ground to ensure that President Hichilema and the UPND are in government after August 12th, 2021.

” I may be CEO of the party and expected to be in the office but I choose to be out on the campaign trail to support you members, ” he said

The SG was accompanied by Deputy Youth Chairman Trevor Mwiinde and Lusaka District Deputy Chairman Akim Moono.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM