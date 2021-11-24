Chilufya Tayali



LET’S NOT BE PETTY, WE ALL KNOW HE IS NOT TRAVELLING TO GO AND HAVE PARTIES AND ENJOY HIMSELF, HE IS WORKING

Look at President Hichilema, the guy is an austere kind of person, this is not a President that you would expect that he is travelling to go and enjoy himself.

We all know that he is travelling because he has to, in the interest of the Country and others, because we live in a global village.

Let’s not be petty because we will lose relevance to be effective on critical issues that this Govt would need checks and balances on.

Let’s talk about farmers and Interns who have not been paid. Can the Govt pay them as soon as possible.

But on the travels, I wish President Hichilema all the best in his international engagements for the good of this Country and others.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!