Cast Aside Partisan Politics In The COVID-19 Fight.

“Let’s not ridicule the disclosure that Hon. Siliya is COVID-19 positive”. And Mwamba Peni II writes…

“COVID-19 is a global health pandemic, kindly put aside partisan feelings in the light of this pandemic. We need a unity of purpose as a whole to fight it.

Therefore, those who claim that Hon. Dora Siliya’s announcement that she had tested positive for COVID-19 is a mere PR stunt by the Patriotic Front (PF), you have every right to play with your imaginations at any given time not now.

Granted that your relative had close contact with Hon. Siliya, what would you do? Today, my dear friend and sister Joan Chirwa received a phone call, among others who had met Hon. Siliya in the last ten days, to go and have herself checked. What should we say to her? Ignore the test because it’s a PF’s PR stunt? How many lives are we going to endanger if we took that route?

You may have credibility issues with the current leadership, which is your right and you may have valid points to that effect, but the Coronavirus is a global health pandemic which should not be trivialised at all. Let’s us work together to fight this pandemic because it has no political, tribal or religious face.

On this day that we commemorate the Ascension of the Lord to heaven, I pray for victims of this pandemic locally and globally. May God grant them healing.”