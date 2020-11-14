WHAT IS HAPPENING TO ESTHER LUNGU IS SAD, LETS PRAY FOR HER!

Esther Lungu is undoubtedly a very good and kind human being but we think she’s going through a lot in her life currently.

This picture that was taken at Independence Day reveals a very deeply hurting woman. Her eyes appear narrow, sad and teary while the eye sockets are dark. She tries to force a smile that comes out curvy than wide. Unlike men, women do not pretend when they are mortally wounded in their heart or spirit, they openly show it.

At public functions when given an opportunity to speak, Esther easily breaks down and wails uncontrollably. Respectfully compare this picture to one of Mutinta Hichilema taken recently, you will see in Mutinta a very deeply satisfied and happy woman.

Whatever it is, or it is not for our First lady, let us pray for her.