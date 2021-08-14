LET’S SEE WHAT LUNGU’ S NEXT ACTION IS AND THEN PEOPLE WILL DECIDE – PANJI

Col Panji Kaunda says if there is any civility left in President Edgar Lungu, he should not think of doing anything mischievous over his “next course of action.”

Reacting to President Lungu’s statement that he is charting the next course of action after the commission continued to announce results from Southern, Western and North Western provinces, even after the ruling party complained that their agents were barred from the polls, including the violence, Col Panji said President Lungu is a competitor who did not have any power to stop the electoral process.

Col Panji said this was the same President and his party who told the opposition to wait for the announcement of results in 2016 and then take their matters to court.

He said he should follow his own example by allowing the process to move on and then take the matter to court once the results announcement had been finalized by ECZ.

“I don’t know what he is thinking. Let us see what he will do and then the people will decide, because the people have clearly spoken,” said Col Panji to Daily Revelation.

-Daily Revelation