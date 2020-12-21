By Brian Chisanga.

LETS STAND WITH HH…..

We need to fully show sodality for our Party president HH who will be at the police force headquarters at 10hrs . We have seen a warning caution statement by Esther katongo police spokesperson.

We don’t want violence but if they step on our feet we shall give them what they want.We are humans with feelings if pushed we have no option but to react in a manner deemed best.

We are not like the people you protect the PF who even beat men and women in uniform for unknown reasons. We have respect for humanity and we love Zambia.

To my fellow youths from all over the country please be ready in your respective areas to pay sodality to our party president. He deserves to be supported.

To our president HH be assured that this time we are ready to fill the cell together with you. The manner in which the police are conducting themselves is highly unacceptable.

Another warning to EEP Facebook party president Chilufya Tayali is,if you have a hand in this issue will not spear you this time. We have tolerated enough from you.

To the police officers you have children to look after and family to take care of, so a $200 salary should not put your life at risk leave politics for politicians.