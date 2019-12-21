LET’S TAKE EIA REPORT ON THE ‘MUKULA CARTEL’ SERIOUSLY, CHARLOTTE SCOTT URGES ZAMBIANS

By Patson Chilemba ( Daily Revelations)

Charlotte Scott has urged Zambians to take the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA)’s report on the ‘Mukula cartel’ seriously as the export of huge number of precious hardwood, against all regulation requires both cash and influence.

And Charlotte said action must be taken against anyone involved in wrong deeds – in reaction to assertions that President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila, had allegedly fenced the 3790 hectares gazetted Forest Number 70 – in Sinda, Eastern Province.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Charlotte, wife of Zambia’s former Republican vice-president Guy Scott, said the rampant destruction of the country’s trees for the apparent benefit of a few people was a tragedy.

“It’s hard to imagine that this would be possible for any ordinary poacher; to export a huge number of trucks of precious hardwood, against all regulations, requires both cash and influence,” Charlotte said. “We should take the EIA report very seriously.”

Asked to comment on assertions that Tasila had allegedly fenced the state Forest in Sinda, and the refusal to by Lands and Environmental Protection minister Jean Kapata and her permanent secretary Ndashe Yumba to act on the matter, despite receiving formal complaints, Charlotte said action must be taken as no one was above the law.

“Action must be taken against anyone involved in wrong deeds. Officials must remember that they are also accountable under law. No one should think they are exempt; exemptions do not exist,” stated Charlotte.